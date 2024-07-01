Radio Legend Laura Steele

On the list of most delightful, friendly, and hardworking Hoosiers, Laura Steele’s name should be at the very top. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, the Pike High School Queen of Rock and Roll discusses her career, the famous people with whom she has crossed paths, and her love for all things Indiana. Just like on social media and when you meet her in person, Laura was a funny and fantastic interview.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.