Restoration

In the 12th chapter of Mark's Gospel, Jesus is asked by a scholar which of all the religious commands in their holy texts were the most important to keep. Jesus answers simply and directly: 1.) Love God. 2.) Love Others. All else will fall into place when these two primary commands are kept. This episode explores these themes.