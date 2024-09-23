Richard Fitzlaff, Libertarian Candidate for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

Voters in Indiana’s largest congressional district will pick a new member of congress this fall. Congressman Larry Bucshon is retiring after 14 years in congress. He represents the 8th district, which stretches from the Ohio River to Terre Haute... And from the southwest corner of the state almost all the way to Bloomington.

Three men are running to succeed him... Republican Mark Messmer, Democrat Erik Hurt and Libertarian Richard Fitzlaff.

Garrett Bergquist, Government Reporter for WISH-TV and the producer of All Indiana Politics sits down with Republican candidate Richard Fitzlaff. Fitzlaff is a small business owner and army veteran who says Indiana voters need someone with sound fiscal and social policies.