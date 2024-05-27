Sallie Rowland, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Our community lost a true leader and legend earlier this month with the passing of the indomitable Sallie Rowland—appropriately, on Memorial Day, we are re-posting our podcast interview with her conducted in 2019. God Bless You Sallie.

When someone starts a sentence with ’the first woman to…”—that sentence usually ends with Sallie Rowland. Pioneer, entrepreneur, a Indiana Historical Society “Living Legend”, and former Girl Scout, Sallie is one of the most beloved and respected figures of our time. She sits down with Danielle Shockey and me for an absolutely delightful “Leaders and Legends” podcast.

