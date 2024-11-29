Schools sound the alarm as Indiana walking pneumonia cases skyrocket

Walking pneumonia cases in central Indiana have seen a steep increase in recent weeks, local physicians say.

Walking pneumonia is generally considered less severe than pneumonia, but can have lasting impacts if not caught early on. The disease is caused by mycoplasma pneumoniae, which can damage the lining of the respiratory tract, according to the CDC.

It is spread through droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms can begin mildly with sore throat, cough, or chest pain.

About two million people are diagnosed with the disease each year. This year is different, though.

While it’s common for young children and adolescents to be impacted, small children born during the Covid-19 lockdown are seeing a surge in cases.

The CDC said diagnoses in kids between two and four years old jumped from 1% to 7.2% over a six-month time span this year.

Several local schools have seen an increase in students, asking parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and to take their child to a physician if needed.