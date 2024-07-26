Seeing People

Today’s message is really part two of a talk I gave a week prior at my church. However, this week’s works as a standalone as well. It considers two passages found in Mark 6 as well as the implications of Jesus’ attention to those many miss or overlook. Jesus’ values called him to a greater compassion to which his disciples are called as well. This means us! This message considers these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.