Shadows of Trickery

Be careful of what lies hidden in the shadows as the devil is the father of all lies. He will give assignments to all his users, abusers, and manipulators, so be aware of all the optical illusions that you see. Many of the illusions are only distractions, it's all a part of their trickery. The love bombing and the gas lighting they use to draw you in, building the trust because they know where loyalty lies it's harder to see the truth. Before you open yourself up to just anyone. Be sure you pray for the spirit of discernment and ask God to lead you.

Music: Cinematic Trailer Epic by Cold Cinema [No Copyright Music] / Archetype

#mentalhealth #darkness #mentalbattles #trickery #enemies #spokenword #hurt #pain #truth #narcissit