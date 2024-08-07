Sharing Faith Through Racing

Young IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb joined us to talk about his racing career, his future with AJ Foyt Racing, and how his faith guides him.

Sting Ray Robb has loved racing since he was three years old.

Over the years, he has raced against top drivers and won many awards.

In 2024, at 22 years old, he joined the AJ Foyt Racing team, driving the #41 car with Penske Racing and Chevrolet.

Robb believes his skills and platform are gifts from God.

He wants to use his career to share his faith. He leads Faith Nights (Faith in the Fast Lane) at IndyCar races and has a Bible verse, John 3:16, on his car.

Robb is also involved in his community. He works with INvets, a group that helps veterans find jobs. He recently got engaged and will marry his fiancée in Indianapolis.

Robb has faced challenges, like a recent accident in Iowa from which he walked away unharmed. As he starts his second season with AJ Foyt Racing, he stays focused on his goals and his faith.

Robb has over 15,000 followers on Pray.com, where he shares weekly devotionals on Sundays. These are also posted on his Instagram and YouTube.

Sting Ray Robb’s story is about talent, faith, and determination. As he continues racing with AJ Foyt Racing, he remains dedicated to spreading hope and faith through IndyCar.

