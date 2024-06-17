Southern Baptists Meet in Indianapolis

The Crossroads of America found itself at the crossroads of religion and politics last week. The Southern Baptist Convention held t’s annual meeting in Indianapolis. Former Vice President and Indiana Governor, Mike Pence, spoke to a breakout session during the convention. WISH-TV has exclusive coverage of that conversation. Also, an new law meant to block children’s access to online adult content faces a court challenge. We explain why existing case law might work against it. And, our political panel tackles the new politics of IVF.