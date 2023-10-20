Stunning turn in the Delphi Murders suspect’s case; why Richard Allen’s attorneys stepped down

Your day ahead forecast, Richard Allen's loss of attorneys likely means months-long delay in Delphi murders case, President Biden expected to ask for $105 billion dollars to aid both Ukraine and Israel in ongoing wars, CNN reports aid will not reach Israel today, Indianapolis Colts host events all around town as a lead-up to the team's debut of the Indiana Nights uniforms, Eli Lilly and Company plans to start testing diabetes drug Mounjaro no children as young as six years old, House of Representatives still does not have a speaker as another vote is likely for Friday, business headlines and more