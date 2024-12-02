Sue Finkam, Mayor of Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States—and one reason is its incredible leadership. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Mayor Sue Finkam about her campaign in 2023, the challenges that lie ahead, and how she is working to keep Carmel special.





Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station





About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.