Surviving Sweltering Summer Heat Safely

The risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses rises with the higher temperatures.

WISH-TV’s medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon says the high heat can be very hard on the body. Symptoms can vary for different heat-related illnesses, especially for people not drinking enough water.

Gordon says our core body temperature could reach up to 103 degrees. If you notice you are no longer sweating, that’s also a red flag of heat stroke.

Gordon suggests drinking plenty of fluids, including electrolyte replacements such as Gatorade, along with light meals that include fruits and veggies that will aid in restoring your body’s water.

It’s important to take breaks by going inside air-conditioned places to cool off. That’s especially true for people on certain medications.