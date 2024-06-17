Talmage Boston, Author of “How the Best Did It: Leadership Lessons from Our Top Presidents”

The ranking and reputation of presidents certainly change over time—but there are a core of executive leaders who are consistently hallowed for getting the Big Things right. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview historian Talmage Boston about his splendid and insightful new book “How the Best Did It: Leadership Lessons from Our Top Presidents.” Mr. Boston examines both the good and the bad of these men and leaves the reader with a stronger understanding of what greatness is all about.

