Teachers Treasures Volunteer Wins Do More Award

The Jiffy Lube of Indiana "Do More" volunteer of the month is Indianapolis native David Barrabee.

David is a logistics volunteer for Teacher's Treasures. He uses his car to deliver needed school supplies to students and teachers who need a little extra help. In 2022, David and his team delivered over 10 million goods and services to area teachers.

The "Do More" initiative honors individuals who use their vehicles to make a difference in their community. The winning volunteers are awarded a year's worth of complimentary vehicle maintenance services from Jiffy Lube Indiana.

Congratulations David for all the help you and Teacher's Treasures provides to our community.