Tearing Up the Walls

This week's episode reflects on some teachings of Jesus found in Matthew 18:15-20. This passage is about how to deal with conflict in a community. Jesus' step-by-step instructions provide a rubric we ourselves may follow. Being direct with others seems to be the key, but our own ability to face our own flaws will also matter a good deal. This message reflects on these themes.