Ted Aldrich, Author of “The Partnership: George Marshall, Henry Stimson, and the Extraordinary Collaboration that Won World War II”

Far from a sure thing, the Allied victory in World War II was the result of a multitude of factors—especially leadership. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Ted Aldrich about his compelling new book “The Partnership: George Marshall, Henry Stimson, and the Extraordinary Collaboration that Won World War II.” The relationship between the Army Chief of Staff and the Secretary of War in the Great Crusade is without a doubt the most important in our country’s history.

