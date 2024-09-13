New!
The 43rd Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15, 2024. This week: The 43rd Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree
and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
43rd Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree
September 13 - September 15
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Venardos Circus
Through Sunday, September 15
2499 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN
Back to the Fifties Festival
September 13 - September 14
1300 100 S
Lebanon, IN
3rd Annual AfroStylez Fashion Show
Saturday, September 14, 6:00pm-10:00pm
4233 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Eleven vs. El Paso Locomotive
Saturday, September 14, 7:00pm
1001 W. New York St.
Indianapolis, IN
Mutt Strut
Saturday, September 14, 10:00am-2:00pm
801 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
The Ultimate Cupcake Festival 2024
Saturday, September 14, 11:00am-6:00pm
3624 Five Points Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Noblesville Brewfest 2024
Saturday, September 14, 3:00pm-7:00pm
701 Cicero Road, Noblesville, 46060
Indianapolis, IN