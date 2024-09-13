Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15, 2024. This week: The 43rd Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree

and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

43rd Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree

September 13 - September 15

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Venardos Circus

Through Sunday, September 15

The Shops at Perry Crossing

2499 Perry Crossing Way

Plainfield, IN

Back to the Fifties Festival

September 13 - September 14

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 100 S

Lebanon, IN

3rd Annual AfroStylez Fashion Show

Saturday, September 14, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Indy's Global Village

4233 Lafayette Road

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven vs. El Paso Locomotive

Saturday, September 14, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

Mutt Strut

Saturday, September 14, 10:00am-2:00pm

White River State Park

801 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

The Ultimate Cupcake Festival 2024

Saturday, September 14, 11:00am-6:00pm

H.E.R. Living Campus

3624 Five Points Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Noblesville Brewfest 2024

Saturday, September 14, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Forest Park of Noblesville

701 Cicero Road, Noblesville, 46060

Indianapolis, IN

