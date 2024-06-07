The Annual Indy Gay Market event on Monument Circle

Indy Gay Market hosted its annual “Big Gay Pride” festival on Saturday and Sunday on Monument Circle. “We are vendor-focused so we try to make sure that the vendors feel cared for and celebrated in our event, so we are connecting them to each other, as well as to the community,” Lead Coordinator at Indy Gay Market Hannah Hadley said.

Over the weekend, the artisan festival featured 100 Queer vendors, with 50 showcasing their products each day.