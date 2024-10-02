New!
The Buddy Walk and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6, 2024. This week: The Buddy Walk and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Buddy Walk® Indianapolis
Saturday, October 05, 9:00am
801 West Washington Street
2024 Lotus World Music & Arts Festival
October 03 – October 06, 8:00am
Lotus Education and Arts Foundation
105 S Rogers St
Bloomington, IN
Parisian Market
October 04 – October 05, 9:00am-4:00pm
2625 E. 62nd St., #1007
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Nights
Now through November 2
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Epicurean Indy: An International Food Festival
Friday, October 04, 5:30pm-8:30pm
1060 North Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Headless Horseman Festival
Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Boos & Brews Walking Tour
Friday, October 04, 10:00pm-11:00pm
Franklin By Foot
part of the Possiblities family at
Franklin, IN
Indy 8 Hour - Race Day
Saturday, October 05, 7:30am-8:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Potter's Bridge Fall Festival
Saturday, October 05, 11:00am-5:00pm
19401 N Allisonville Road
Noblesville, IN
Barktoberfest
Saturday, October 05, 11:00am-2:00pm
205 W Hoover St.
Westfield, IN
GermanFest at the Athenaeum
Saturday, October 05, 12:00pm-6:00pm
401 E Michigan Street
Indianapolis, IN
The Rhythm of Culture Music and Dance Festival
Saturday, October 05, 12:00pm-5:00pm
1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Brewfari 2024
Saturday, October 05, 8:00pm-11:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
More Than a Tailgate
Sunday, October 06, 12:30pm-4:00pm
Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center
7001 W 56th St
Indianapolis, IN