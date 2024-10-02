Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6, 2024. This week: The Buddy Walk and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Buddy Walk® Indianapolis

Saturday, October 05, 9:00am

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

2024 Lotus World Music & Arts Festival

October 03 – October 06, 8:00am

Lotus Education and Arts Foundation

105 S Rogers St

Bloomington, IN

Parisian Market

October 04 – October 05, 9:00am-4:00pm

Glendale Town Center

2625 E. 62nd St., #1007

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Nights

Now through November 2

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Epicurean Indy: An International Food Festival

Friday, October 04, 5:30pm-8:30pm

The Stutz

1060 North Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Headless Horseman Festival

Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Boos & Brews Walking Tour

Friday, October 04, 10:00pm-11:00pm

Franklin By Foot

part of the Possiblities family at

100 E. Jefferson St.

Franklin, IN

Indy 8 Hour - Race Day

Saturday, October 05, 7:30am-8:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Potter's Bridge Fall Festival

Saturday, October 05, 11:00am-5:00pm

Potter's Bridge Park

19401 N Allisonville Road

Noblesville, IN

Barktoberfest

Saturday, October 05, 11:00am-2:00pm

Asa Bales Park

205 W Hoover St.

Westfield, IN

GermanFest at the Athenaeum

Saturday, October 05, 12:00pm-6:00pm

The Athenaeum

401 E Michigan Street

Indianapolis, IN

The Rhythm of Culture Music and Dance Festival

Saturday, October 05, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

Brewfari 2024

Saturday, October 05, 8:00pm-11:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

More Than a Tailgate

Sunday, October 06, 12:30pm-4:00pm

Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

7001 W 56th St

Indianapolis, IN

