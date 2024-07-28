"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." This timeless quote from Ben Franklin perfectly captures the essence of the Indiana University CARE project. By involving the community in meaningful ways, the CARE project, a dynamic academic network—raises awareness about brain health and Alzheimer’s Disease among African Americans/Black adults aged 45 and older. This remarkable initiative brings together faith-based organizations, community groups, educators, healthcare providers, health and human services organizations, dedicated volunteers, and Indiana University researchers to create a powerful force for change.

