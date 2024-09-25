Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024. This week: The Circle City Classic and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Circle City Classic 2024

Saturday, September 28, 8:00am-12:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

ZooBoo

Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society

Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN

Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Fall Festival

September 27 - September 28

Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

5901 Olive Branch Road

Greenwood, IN

Driven2SaveLives BC39

September 26 – September 28

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Oktoberfest on Monument Circle

Friday, September 27, 5:00pm-11:00pm

Columbia Club

121 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

SWING 2024

Friday, September 27, 7:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Franklin Fall Festival

September 28, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Franklin Amphitheater

237 W. Monroe St.

Franklin, IN

Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer's

Saturday, September 28, 9:00am-12:00pm

IUI's Carroll Stadium

1001 W. New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

16th Annual IU Indianapolis Regatta

Saturday, September 28, 10:00am-4:00pm

Military Park and the Indianapolis Canal

601 W New York St

Indianapolis, IN

HMP Yachtoberfest 2024

Saturday, September 28, 3:00pm-10:00pm

Herron-Morton Place Park

1927 North Alabama Street

Indianapolis, IN

Garfield Park Art and Music Festival

Saturday, September 28, 4:00pm-9:00pm

MacAllister Center - Garfield Park

2450 Conservatory Dr

Indianapolis, IN

Trinity Health Freedom Expo

September 28 - September 29

Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center

6089 Clarks Creek Rd

Plainfield, IN

