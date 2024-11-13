New!
The Greatest 4 days in Drums and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17, 2024. This week: The Greatest 4 days in Drums and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
PASIC 2024
November 13 - November 16
100 S. Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
LibraryCon!
Saturday, November 16, 10:00am-2:00pm
Hamilton East Public Library--Fishers Branch
5 Municipal Drive
Fishers, IN
World Usability Day 2024 - Designing for a Better World on Nov 15, 2024
Friday, November 15, 2024 , 8:30am-5:00pm
12175 Visionary Way
Fishers, IN
Junior League of Indianapolis 53rd Annual Holiday Mart
November 15 - November 16, 10:00am-6:00pm
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indy International Festival 2024
November 14 - November 16, 10:00am-8:00pm
620 Apple St
Greenfield, IN
Monster Bash
November 15 - November 16, 6:00pm-2:00am
Nightmare On Edgewood Haunted House
1959 South Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Catacombs & Comedians
Friday, November 15, 7:30pm-9:00pm
7 Johnson Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.