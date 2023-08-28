The grit and growth of gravel cycling

Gravel cycling is surging in popularity and, in this episode, Drew Blair explores why. She also looks at considerations for people thinking about jumping on a fast-moving bandwagon. Matt Curry, a longtime gravel enthusiast, and Jason Justice, president of Team Nebo Ridge, share their passions for the style of riding in addition to details on the state's longest-running gravel ride and race. Register for Harvest 50 Gravel: https://www.bikereg.com/60037 Learn more about Team Nebo Ridge: https://tnr.clubexpress.com/