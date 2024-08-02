The Health Threat Posed by Plastics

Plastic isn’t just an issue for the environment. It’s a problem for our health too. Studies show microscopic pieces and chemicals such as bisphenol A and phthalates can end up in our bodies.

A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at plaque removed from the carotid arteries of 257 people. More than half had measurable levels of microplastics and in checkups in the years to follow, there was a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and death in that group. Microplastics have also been linked to many other health issues. So, what can you do to protect yourself?

Here are some helpful tips: use glass, ceramics, or paper plates in the microwave, not plastic containers.

Buy plastics labeled “b-p-a free.” and avoid plastics with recycle codes of three or seven – those are sometimes made with BPA.

Doctors say microplastics can sometimes be found in beauty and skincare items. They also recommend avoiding “highly processed” meals like chicken nuggets. They say to heat up baby formula in glass containers instead of plastic bottles.

