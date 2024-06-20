The history of red velvet cake and how it became a Juneteenth staple

It's time for Juneteenth, and with the celebrations comes a wide scope of foods, each with its own importance.

James Webb, founder of Indy Juneteenth, and his wife Twjonia, joined News 8 to share their favorite foods associated with the holiday.

One of the foods associated with Juneteenth includes red velvet cake, which has its roots in the transatlantic slave trade.

James says red velvet cake became a sign of celebration, and is now used to celebrate Juneteenth.

Hibiscus flowers have more than just sweetening benefits. Twjonia says the flower helps with anxiety and could also be used as an aromatic.

