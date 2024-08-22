The Importance of a Heart Healthy Diet

Nearly 94 million adults in the U.S. aged 20 and over have high cholesterol, according to the CDC. Managing cholesterol levels through diet and lifestyle is crucial. IU Health cardiologist Dr. Julie Clary stopped by Daybreak to share some guidance on the topic.Dr. Clary says it’s important to make smart food choices in order to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

As heart health continues to be a priority for many, Clary’s insights offer practical steps for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and enjoying a long, healthy life.

For more information on cholesterol, click here.