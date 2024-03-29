“The Johnson County Boom: Insights from CEO Christian Maslowski from ASPIRE Johnson County”

In Episode 005 of the ALL IN Johnson County podcast, host Dr. Brad Miller is joined by Christian Maslowski, President and CEO of Aspire Johnson County. They discuss Aspire's role as the county's economic development organization and chamber of commerce, working to attract new businesses, retain existing ones, and foster growth.





Maslowski highlights Johnson County's appeal as a business destination, citing the welcoming spirit of the community, collaborative leaders, affordable cost of living, and proximity to major transportation routes like I-65, I-69, and I-465/70. A key factor is the county's thriving population growth, outpacing the wider Indianapolis region.





One major takeaway is the importance of "quality of place" for companies looking to expand or relocate (1). Talent is increasingly choosing where they want to live first, then finding jobs. So communities with great amenities, events, restaurants, and overall quality of life have an edge in attracting businesses following that talent pool.





Another key point is the "it factor" that puts Johnson County ahead (2). According to Maslowski, the warm, friendly people make a powerful impression on prospective companies during site visits. He shares a success story of a company being pleasantly surprised by the strong local labor market after initially being skeptical.





A final insight: Many of those massive distribution facilities you see along the interstates were actually built on speculation, with no tenant lined up (3). Developers construct them gambling that companies will be drawn to the superior transportation access and amenities Johnson County offers.





With the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024expected to draw 100,000 visitors, Maslowski discusses how Aspire is preparing businesses for the logistical challenges and opportunities this rare event presents.





For companies exploring Johnson County or locals wanting to start/grow a business, Maslowski encourages reaching out to Aspire at 317-888-4856, info@aspirejohnsoncounty.com or aspirejohnsoncounty.com.





