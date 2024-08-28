The Journey of Faith and Community with Pastor Sandy Atkinson

Welcome to another inspiring episode of "Pulpit Perspectives." In this episode, host Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy introduces us to Pastor Sandy Atkinson of Immanuel United Methodist Church in South Bend, Indiana. Together, they explore her heartfelt experiences and reflections from her spiritually enriching journey as a pastor. Here are three key takeaways from their conversation:

1. **Celebrating Faith Beyond the Calendar:**

Pastor Sandy delves into how her church extends the celebration of Easter beyond just one day, emphasizing the season from Resurrection Sunday to Pentecost. She introduces the concept of the "Easter Challenge," a weekly spiritual exercise that encourages congregants to engage with scripture and deepen their faith practices. This continuous celebration fosters a vibrant, engaging community spirit that embraces the teachings and significance of Easter throughout the season.

2. **Influences and Inspirations in Ministry:**

Reflecting on her calling to ministry, Pastor Sandy credits the encouragement and inspiration she received from previous pastors, particularly mentioning Pastor Mike Butler and Pastor Mike Settles. Their guidance and faith in her potential played pivotal roles in her spiritual journey and decision to embrace pastoral leadership. This story beautifully illustrates the impact of mentorship and support within the clergy community, showcasing how experienced leaders can ignite the vocational calling of others.

3. **Vision for the Future: Inspiration, Growth, and Love:**

Looking ahead, Pastor Sandy articulates her aspirations for her tenure at Immanuel United Methodist Church with three poignant words: inspiration, growth, and love. She hopes to inspire and be inspired by her congregation, fostering growth both spiritually and communally. Above all, she emphasizes the power of love, which is the foundation of their community. This vision underscores the transformative potential of leadership that is deeply rooted in faith, learning, and communal love.

Join us as we delve into these enriching discussions, drawing lessons and encouragement from Pastor Sandy’s experiences and insights. Whether through the challenges of daily spiritual practices or the broader vision for her community, this episode offers valuable perspectives on living a faith-filled life.

To learn more about what God is doing in the North District of the United Methodist Church, visit their Facebook page or the Indiana Annual Conference website at inumc.org. Tune in to "Pulpit Perspectives" for more episodes that connect clergy and congregants in meaningful dialogue.

- Host: Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy

- Guest: Pastor Sandy Atkinson

Pastor Sandy Atkinson, Pastor of Immanuel UMC, South Bend IN

