The Mission to End Lung Cancer

Each year, lung cancer kills more people than colorectal, pancreas, and breast cancer — the second-, third-, and fourth-leading cancer killers — combined. On this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we sit down with Leo Rafail, Community Engagement Coordinator for END LUNG CANCER NOW. Discover how you can join the fight to eliminate this devastating disease, hear about life-saving initiatives happening right here in Indiana, and learn what makes a difference in lung cancer prevention and treatment.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://cancer.iu.edu/community/elcn/

https://cancer.iu.edu/community/elcn/screening.html