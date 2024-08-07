Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. This week: The Naptown DJ Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Naptown DJ Fest 2024

Saturday, August 10, 11:00am-7:00pm

Watkins Park

2360 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St.

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana State Fair

Through August 17

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th ST.

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Plane Pull® Challenge

Saturday, August 10, 8:30am-2:00pm

Indianapolis International Airport Postal Hub

2475 S. Hoffman Rd

Indianapolis, IN

30th Annual Wicket World of Croquet

Saturday, August 10, 10:00am-4:30pm

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware St

Indianapolis, IN

Drum Corps International 2024 Championships

August 08 - August 10

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Indy British Motor Day

Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-3:00pm

Lion"s Park

115 South Elm Street

Zionsville, IN

Woofstock Survivor 5K & Dog Walk

Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-12:00pm

Four Day Ray

11671 Lantern Rd

Fishers, IN

Race Away From Domestic Violence

Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-12:00pm

IU Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W

Indianapolis, IN

Carmel Jazz Fest

August 9 - August 10

The Center for the Performing Arts

One Center Green

Carmel, IN

Whitestown Brew Fest 2024

Saturday, August 10, 12:00pm-4:30pm

Whitestown Municipal Complex

6210 Veterans Drive

Whitestown, IN

Wildlife Weekend at The Trails at Conner Prairie

August 10 - August 11, 10:30am-1:30pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar