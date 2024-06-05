New!
The Neon Black Dance Festival and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9, 2024. This week the Neon Black Dance Festival and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Neon Black Festival
June 08 - June 09
617 Indiana Avenue, Suite 320
Indianapolis, IN
Strawberry Festival
June 07, 11:00am-9:00pm
Kokomo, IN
Paws for a Cause
June 07, 4:00pm-5:00pm
Indianapolis Public Library Glendale Branch
6101 North Keystone Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Pride & Joy | First Friday at the Athenaeum
June 07, 6:00pm-9:00pm
401 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Indians vs. Columbus Clippers
June 04 - June 09
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Slamology
June 08 - June 09
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
10267 US Highway 136
Brownsburg, IN
The Ferret 500
June 08, 9:30am-8:00pm
620 Apple Street
Greenfield, IN
Indy Pride Festival
June 08, 11:00am-10:00pm
Military Park @ White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indiana USA Presentation Show
June 08, 3:00pm-6:00pm
Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts
610 W 46th St
Indianapolis, IN
Golf & Glam Fashion Show
June 08, 4:00pm-8:00pm
602 Northshore Boulevard
Anderson, IN
Indiana Vs Kentucky High School All Stars
June 08, 5:00pm
125 S. Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN