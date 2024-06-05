Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9, 2024. This week the Neon Black Dance Festival and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Neon Black Festival

June 08 - June 09

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue, Suite 320

Indianapolis, IN

Strawberry Festival

June 07, 11:00am-9:00pm

Kokomo, IN

Paws for a Cause

June 07, 4:00pm-5:00pm

Indianapolis Public Library Glendale Branch

6101 North Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Pride & Joy | First Friday at the Athenaeum

June 07, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Athenaeum Foundation

401 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Indians vs. Columbus Clippers

June 04 - June 09

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Slamology

June 08 - June 09

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

10267 US Highway 136

Brownsburg, IN

The Ferret 500

June 08, 9:30am-8:00pm

Hancock County Fairgrounds

620 Apple Street

Greenfield, IN

Indy Pride Festival

June 08, 11:00am-10:00pm

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Indiana USA Presentation Show

June 08, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts

610 W 46th St

Indianapolis, IN

Golf & Glam Fashion Show

June 08, 4:00pm-8:00pm

Anderson Country Club

602 Northshore Boulevard

Anderson, IN

Indiana Vs Kentucky High School All Stars

June 08, 5:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S. Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar