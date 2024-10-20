The One Conversation Every Family Needs to Have

Nearly 60% of Americans don’t have crucial healthcare documents like a Power of Attorney or advance directive. On this segment of Caregiver Crossing, we speak with Audrey Augustinovicz, founder of Peaceful Journey LLC, about why planning ahead is key for caregivers and families. Audrey walks us through the importance of personalized advocacy, from attending medical appointments to preparing healthcare documents and opening up vital family conversations. Tune in to learn how you can simplify healthcare decisions and gain peace of mind for the future!

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://visitcaregiverway.com/

https://www.peacefuljourneyllc.com/