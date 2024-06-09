The Path to Fair Care

Join us as we sit down with Dr. Monique Nugent, a Harvard-trained hospitalist practicing in Boston and author of the insightful book "Prescription for Admission." Dr. Nugent shares expert advice and practical tips to help caregivers navigate the complexities of hospital stays, from understanding medical jargon to advocating for your loved ones. Additionally, we delve into the crucial topic of health equity, discussing ways to ensure all patients receive fair and compassionate care. Don't miss this essential conversation with a leading voice in patient care and health equality.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.facebook.com/joyshouse/

https://drmoniquenugent.com/