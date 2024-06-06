The Patterns Repeat

Today, we’ll be considering two passages from the Bible, found in 1 Samuel 2 and Luke 1, respectively. In those passages are contained the stories of two women (three, really) who found reason to sings songs of victory and joy in the face of hard living. Today, we’ll consider their plight, their songs, and the relative peace they found in the midst of their circumstances. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.