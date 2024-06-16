The Road to Empower Caregivers

Are you a caregiver seeking confidence and clarity in your role? Tune in as we host Christie Freeze, the visionary behind Care by Christie . As a dedicated family caregiver guide, Christie shares her expertise in strategy sessions for caregivers and discusses her acclaimed book, "The Road Map to Elder Care." Discover how to make informed, intuitive decisions for a smoother caregiving journey with Christie's step-by-step guide designed for senior caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.facebook.com/joyshouse/

https://www.carebychristie.com/