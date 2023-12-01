The Salvation Army: Start a red kettle campaign today

If you’re taking a stroll, Christmas shopping, or just running a few errands, you may come across a red kettle.

This is all part of the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts during the holiday season.

These kettles are scattered all over the state, and they’re equipped with TipTap devices to make it convenient for those who may not have cash on hand to contribute.

It’s a heartwarming initiative that brings holiday cheer to families in need.