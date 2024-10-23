The Spiritual Rhythm of Ordinary Time: Jim Denton’s Favorite Church Season

In this deeply inspiring episode of the Pulpit Perspectives Podcast, Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy engages in a heartfelt conversation with Pastor Jim Denton from Woodmar United Methodist Church in Hammond, Indiana, and First United Methodist Church of Hammond. Jim shares his unique perspectives on ministry, his personal journey, and the importance of grace, humility, and community in the Christian life.

**Three Key Takeaways:**

1. **The Power of Movement and Community Building:**

- Jim Denton emphasizes the significance of movement within congregations, especially in the context of his current pastoral roles where two churches are in the process of merging. Movement, as Jim notes, indicates progress as church members start to collaborate and actively participate in the life of the church. This transformation from passive waiting to active involvement is a cause for celebration and is vital for nurturing a vibrant church community.

2. **Grace in Action:**

- A touching anecdote Jim shares about Reverend Jim Wilson’s embodiment of grace provides a powerful lesson. Wilson’s willingness to extend grace to a person who had committed a grievous wrong exemplifies the transformative power of grace in pastoral work. This principle of grace has profoundly influenced Jim’s own approach to ministry, underscoring the importance of welcoming and accepting individuals as they are while fostering their connection to Jesus.

3. **Sacredness, Hope, and Community:**

- When reflecting on his future goals for his congregations, Jim highlights three essential elements: sacredness, hope, and community. He seeks to elevate the sacredness of every life and moment, bring hope to those in need, and build a loving, interconnected community. This holistic vision for pastoral leadership integrates spiritual depth with practical action, aiming to transform both hearts and daily lives.

**Episode Highlights:**

- Jim Denton recounts his journey into ministry, influenced by a myriad of mentors, with a special mention of Reverend Jim Wilson.

- The conversation explores Jim’s passion for playing the trombone, reawakened by his wife Sherry's initiative to revisit her own musical talents.

- Jim shares his “go-to” Bible verse from Philippians 2:5-11, reflecting his dedication to the self-emptying love and servanthood of Christ.

- The episode concludes with Jim expressing his hopes for his congregations' future, centering on creating a community filled with sacredness and hope.

**Final Thoughts:**

This episode of the Pulpit Perspectives Podcast offers a profound look into the heart and soul of pastoral ministry through Jim Denton's experiences and aspirations. It is a compelling reminder of the transformative power of grace, the importance of communal movement, and the need for sacred hope in building faithful communities.

