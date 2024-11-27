New!
The Turkey Burn and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, 2024. This week: The Turkey Burn and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Bailey & Wood Turkey Burn
Thursday, November 28, 8:30am-11:00am
850 W Stop 18 Rd
Greenwood, IN
Celebration Crossing: Opening Day
November 29, 10:00am-5:00pm
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Circle Of Lights at Skyline Club Indy
Friday, November 29, 5:00pm-8:00pm
One American Square, 36th Floor
Indianapolis, IN
SPARK: Holidays on the Circle
November 30 – December 22, 4:00pm-8:00pm
1 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
Starbase Indy Convention
November 29 - December 01
Marriott Indianapolis East Hotel and Conference Center
7202 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN
Christmas in the Village - Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
Saturday, November 30, 5:00pm
Zionsville, IN
The Nutcracker
November 30 – December 01
The Center for the Performing Arts
One Center Green
Carmel, IN
IHSAA Football State Championships
November 29 November 30
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.