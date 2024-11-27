Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, 2024. This week: The Turkey Burn and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Bailey & Wood Turkey Burn

Thursday, November 28, 8:30am-11:00am

Freedom Park

850 W Stop 18 Rd

Greenwood, IN

Celebration Crossing: Opening Day

November 29, 10:00am-5:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Circle Of Lights at Skyline Club Indy

Friday, November 29, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Skyline Club

One American Square, 36th Floor

Indianapolis, IN

SPARK: Holidays on the Circle

November 30 – December 22, 4:00pm-8:00pm

Monument Circle

1 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

Starbase Indy Convention

November 29 - December 01

Marriott Indianapolis East Hotel and Conference Center

7202 East 21st Street

Indianapolis, IN

Christmas in the Village - Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 30, 5:00pm

Zionsville Main Street

Zionsville, IN

The Nutcracker

November 30 – December 01

The Center for the Performing Arts

One Center Green

Carmel, IN

IHSAA Football State Championships

November 29 November 30

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar