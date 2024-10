It's up to you who will succeed Mike Braun in the US Senate. Braun could have run for a second term this year, instead, he’s running for governor. Republican Congressman Jim Banks launched his campaign for the Senate nearly two years ago. He faces Democrat Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist, and longtime Libertarian Andrew Horning. All three candidates sat down with WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist.