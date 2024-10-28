Three Compete to Succeed Holcomb

It's the marquee political race of the year in Indiana. Who will succeed Governor Eric Holcomb? Holcomb is term-limited and cannot run for another term. All three of the candidates on your ballot should be familiar to you. Republican Mike Braun has represented Indiana in the United States Senate for the past six years. Democrat Jennifer McCormick was Indiana's final elected superintendent of public instruction. Libertarian Donald Rainwater is making an encore appearance from the 2020 race.

WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist spoke to all three candidates about how they plan to serve you.