Three Running to Succeed Banks

Congressman Jim Banks is vacating his northeast Indiana seat in the US House to run for Senate. Three names will appear on the ballot: Republican Marlin Stutzman, Democrat Kiley Adolph and Libertarian Jarrad Lancaster. We invited all three candidates to appear on All INdiana Politics. Stutzman's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for an interview but Adolph and Lancaster did. We begin with Democrat, Kiley Adolph followed by the Libertarian, Jarrad Lancaster.

And our Political Team cuts through the spin on Indy’s spinning problem.