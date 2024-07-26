Tips to recognize and avoid hearing hazards

Hearing loss is one of the most common medical conditions that affects adults. About 37.5 million Americans 18 and older report experiencing some difficulty hearing, and 1 out of 3 people between the ages of 65 and 74 in the United States has hearing loss.

How are we hurting our ears?

Some everyday things may be causing hearing loss.

So, what can you do about it?

Studies say to try to keep your earbud volume between 60 to 85 decibels.

The IPhone health app can check audio levels and the surrounding environment.

Also, medications may have side effects that may harm ears “People forget that some medications have major side effects. Simple things like antibiotics can cause hearing loss.”

So, remember to lower the decibels now or face the silence later.