Todd Rokita, Republican Candidate for Indiana Attorney General

Todd Rokita, a Republican, is running for a second term as attorney general. He faces a challenge from Democrat Destiny Wells. This is the only statewide election this year without a third-party candidate. It's also the only statewide race with an incumbent candidate.

The attorney general represents the state in legal matters and provides consumer protection services. Rokita has gotten the state involved in numerous lawsuits against the Biden Administration over matters ranging from the border to vaccine mandates. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, talked to him about his decision to get involved in those cases and his plans for a second term if elected.