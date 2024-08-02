Tony Stewart: NASCAR Champ to NHRA Rookie

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is now an NHRA top fuel rookie. Columbus, Indiana claims Stewart as its own, and fans are cheering him on. Stewart expressed his excitement about transitioning to NHRA, comparing the US Nationals to the Indy 500 in terms of significance. He highlighted his journey from racing a top alcohol dragster last year to now competing in top fuel at 53.

Stewart mentioned the thrill of new challenges and credited his wife, Leah Pruett, for her coaching and support. Working with his spouse has been positive, thanks to their shared competitive spirit and mutual understanding of each other’s high standards. Stewart shared that Pruett’s guidance has been invaluable in his adaptation to NHRA racing.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the US Nationals, an event Stewart has long admired. He recalled watching drag races over Labor Day weekends and emphasized the growing competition and excitement in NHRA. Stewart noted the unique fan experience in NHRA, where attendees can visit the pit area, watch crews work on cars, and interact with drivers.

The US Nationals will take place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park from August 28 to September 2. Stewart also hinted at a racing-themed name for his future son but kept the final choice a secret, honoring his wife’s request. He finished by expressing his gratitude and excitement for the upcoming race weekend.

