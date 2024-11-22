Trendsetters Foundation inspires high school students

George Washington High School is helping students prepare for life after graduation by hosting an assembly with an organization dedicated to empowering the next generation.The event is all about giving students in grades 10-12 the tools and inspiration they need to succeed after graduation.

Trendsetter Foundation’s event, called ‘The 3E’s: Enrollment, Enlistment, Employment,’ helps high school students explore a wide range of post-graduation opportunities. Founder John Gaiters says he was inspired to start the foundation four years ago.

The assembly is designed to introduce students to a variety of career and education pathways, from enrolling in college, to enlisting in the military, or jumping straight into the workforce. Skills taught include the importance of networking, advocating for themselves, and exploring their options.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of sponsors like Wade Davis, The DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, and the Gina Radke of Galley Support Innovations.