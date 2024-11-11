Trump Reelected in Historic Win

It's a comeback for the history books. Donald Trump, now only the second person ever to win non-consecutive terms in the White House. He's the first since Grover Cleveland defeated Indiana's own Benjamin Harrison back in 1892. Trump swept all of the battleground states unlike his 2016 win. Trump won both the electoral vote and the popular vote. He also made major inroads among traditional democratic groups, particularly Hispanic voters. He says his term will usher in a new golden age.

Our Political Team breaks down what happened, including whether this represents a realignment election. And we’ll look at the statewide results, as well.