Try and Forgive

This week's episode attempts to tackle a very large and challenging topic. It's all about forgiveness. We'll approach the topic by way of a passage from the Bible found in Matthew 18:21-35. This passage tells us a parable about a radical and astonishing gesture of grace and forgiveness. How does this parable inform our current circumstance? What does it teach us about the ways of our world and alternatives to the status quo? This message reflects on these themes.