Two Daughters

There are two miracle stories of Jesus that are presented to us in an interlocking fashion. These stories are found in Mark 5 and are about the restoration of two different daughters from two different walks of life. The contrast between these two, and Jesus' compassionate dealings with them both, should give us insight into how we are to love today.