United in Mission: How Pastor Bill Jones Connects and Inspires

In this episode of the Pulpit Perspectives podcast, Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy chats with Pastor Bill Jones of Whiting United Methodist Church and Griffith First United Methodist Church. Join us as we delve into Bill's insights, experiences, and the journey that brought him to serve his congregations in the northwest corner of Indiana.

**Episode Highlights:**

1. **The Importance of Community Connection**

- **New Roof, New Beginnings:** Bill Jones shares his excitement about the newly installed roof at Whiting United Methodist Church, a crucial project that allows the congregation to better serve and connect with their community. This practical improvement highlights Bill’s commitment to ensuring the church is a welcoming and functioning space for all.

- **Celebrating Achievements:** Despite facing numerous challenges, Bill emphasizes how celebrating small victories, like completing building projects, can significantly uplift the community and foster a deeper connection among church members.

2. **Authenticity in Ministry**

- **Inspired by Mentors:** Bill honors the foundational influence of his mother and Reverend Tim Powers on his faith journey. Their unwavering faith and guidance have deeply inspired Bill's approach to his ministry.

- **Preaching Amongst the People:** Bill prefers to conduct his sermons from the floor rather than the pulpit, ensuring he is on the same level as his congregation. This approach underscores his belief in humility and authenticity, modeling Jesus’ way of preaching and fostering a sense of unity and equality within the church.

3. **Vision for Future Ministry**

- **United and Missional:** Bill dreams of a church united in purpose and mission. He stresses the importance of moving beyond Sunday services to actively engaging with the community and making disciples through various outreach efforts.

- **Growth Beyond Membership:** Bill’s vision of growth isn't just about increasing membership numbers but nurturing a congregation that lives out their faith in everyday acts of kindness and community involvement. He values having an impact on individuals and promoting a spirit of mission over mere numbers.

**Conclusion:**

Throughout this insightful episode, Bill Jones shares his journey, values, and visions, offering encouragement to fellow clergy and highlighting the power of authentic, humble, and mission-oriented ministry. Whether discussing his favorite church seasons or the challenges he faces, Bill's dedication to his faith and community shine through.

Bill Jones, Whiting and Griffith UMCs

