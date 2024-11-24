Unstoppable Love: The Lifewithgrams Story

"You are capable of anything", a sentiment shared by Kris from the popular TikTok account Lifewithgrams. In this touching episode of Caregiver Crossing, Kris shares her experiences caring for her grandmother with dementia, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and moments of joy she finds along the way. Her down-to-earth nature and unwavering love for her grandmother shines through every word. Kris’ story is a beautiful reminder of the everyday strength that caregivers bring to their loved ones’ lives.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.tiktok.com/@lifewithgrams?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc